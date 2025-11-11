Stock Traders Buy High Volume of GitLab Call Options (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 61,667 call options on the company. This is an increase of 285% compared to the average daily volume of 16,025 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Capital One Financial lowered GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $147,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 97,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,826.14. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $228,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,224,362 shares of company stock worth $59,828,897. 16.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 32.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB stock remained flat at $46.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 942,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,789. GitLab has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,154.78 and a beta of 0.74.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

