FY2026 EPS Estimates for Exagen Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Exagen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.68). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 113.48%. Exagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on XGN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Exagen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Exagen from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $216.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.66. Exagen has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Exagen by 320,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Exagen in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Aballi sold 31,787 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $375,722.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 714,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,527.14. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

