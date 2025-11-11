Citigroup Cuts ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Price Target to $31.00

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVBP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley raised shares of ArriVent BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ArriVent BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of AVBP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. 213,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,714. ArriVent BioPharma has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $781.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.11.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,503,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after buying an additional 86,067 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ArriVent BioPharma by 46.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Infinitum Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC now owns 2,066,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 422,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

