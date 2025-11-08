Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) VP Purchases $199,907.00 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) VP David Plautz purchased 2,150 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,907.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,847.02. This trade represents a 253.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $121.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.05.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $985,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 88.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

