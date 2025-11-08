Insider Selling: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Sells $164,200.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,341,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,431,875.96. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, October 27th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $166,800.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $164,600.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $164,400.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $175,200.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $170,600.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $171,200.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 58,138 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $430,802.58.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Artur Bergman sold 849 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $6,197.70.

Fastly Trading Up 5.3%

Fastly stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.The company had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,864,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,385,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,935 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3,941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,329,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,119 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $6,697,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,666,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 554,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fastly

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.