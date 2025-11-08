FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Fortis Issued By Desjardins

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.65. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2027 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Fortis from C$72.00 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Fortis from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.65.

Fortis Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FTS opened at C$71.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$69.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$57.98 and a 12-month high of C$73.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.