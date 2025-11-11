4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,140 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,500 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,646.67.
4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.
