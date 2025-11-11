Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Lowered to $3.25 at Citigroup

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $3.50 to $3.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 714,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $189.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.7% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

