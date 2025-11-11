Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STAG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 price objective on Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 592,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,240. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 29.24%.The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stag Industrial

In related news, EVP Michael Chase sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $509,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,102.50. This trade represents a 58.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $70,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,043.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 40,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,621 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Stag Industrial by 2,183.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.