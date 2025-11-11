Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.82% from the company’s current price.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Celanese from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.72.

Celanese stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $78.10.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director Timothy Go purchased 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,053.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,193.75. This trade represents a 30.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,248,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after buying an additional 747,987 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $8,366,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

