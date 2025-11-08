Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,500 Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust $FXE

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 1st quarter worth $185,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $94.08 and a 12-month high of $110.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.68 million, a PE ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $106.78.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

