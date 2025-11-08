Nvwm LLC Makes New $600,000 Investment in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF $LVHD

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a $0.3438 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

