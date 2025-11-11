Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 117,802 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 117,802 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $22,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 56,897 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.4%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

