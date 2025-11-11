Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 267,574 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 116.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,574 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $16,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,947,000 after acquiring an additional 989,048 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $122,905,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,609,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 99,574 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,138,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $70,965,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.680-1.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OPCH. JMP Securities set a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Norman L. Wright acquired 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,334.31. This trade represents a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,289.79. This trade represents a 68.43% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 97,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,816. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

