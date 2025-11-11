Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exponent by 17.6% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 596,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Exponent by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 312,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Exponent by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 11.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 89,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $329,422.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,555.46. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,731 shares of company stock worth $1,020,388. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Exponent currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXPO

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.91. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $107.41.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $147.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.