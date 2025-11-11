Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 23,673 Timken Company (The) $TKR

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 77.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 48.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,971,000 after purchasing an additional 222,679 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. Timken Company has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $84.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

