Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Labcorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Labcorp by 392.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $261.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $209.38 and a one year high of $293.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.Labcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $1,782,248.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,817.32. The trade was a 73.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,209.08. This trade represents a 63.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Labcorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LH

About Labcorp

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.