Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 88,073 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 681.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,073 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cfra Research upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.96.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $235.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

