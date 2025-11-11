Aviva PLC Sells 97,556 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97,556 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 98.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,066,816. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $194.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.26. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.37 and a 1-year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.56.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

