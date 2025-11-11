Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Position Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400,754 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $24,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 116,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $15,663,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 33,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,753,318.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,919,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

