Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 17,975 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 515.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,040,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,323,000 after buying an additional 319,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,220,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,130,000 after acquiring an additional 240,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,169,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,275,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,977,000 after purchasing an additional 470,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CF Industries from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

