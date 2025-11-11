Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5,399.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,509 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.3% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 40.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 65.7% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.55.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $223.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.47. The stock has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.92, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

