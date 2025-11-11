Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,437 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $17,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STRL shares. Zacks Research lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $384.45 on Tuesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.34 and a twelve month high of $419.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.