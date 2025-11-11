SPAR Group (SGRP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 3.78%.The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect SPAR Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPAR Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.26. SPAR Group has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, President William Linnane bought 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $176,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president directly owned 190,909 shares in the company, valued at $194,727.18. This represents a 965.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SPAR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

