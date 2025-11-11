Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Voya Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,539,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,270,000 after purchasing an additional 407,426 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,512,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,505,000 after buying an additional 280,316 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,661,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,949,000 after buying an additional 62,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,552,000 after buying an additional 163,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.2%

VOYA stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

