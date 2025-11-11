Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,965 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

