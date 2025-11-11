Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Sold by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 1,526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Aflac Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AFL stock opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,450. This trade represents a 55.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

