CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after buying an additional 973,250 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after buying an additional 493,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWF opened at $481.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

