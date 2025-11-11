CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $484,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,240,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,834,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Melius started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.54.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven bought 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $499,970.24. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

