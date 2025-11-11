Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Gambling.com Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.93 million. On average, analysts expect Gambling.com Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of GAMB opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $245.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gambling.com Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GAMB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.