Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $123.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

