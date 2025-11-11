Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FOLD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $243,864.93. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 322,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,097.18. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,534,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,200,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,277,000 after buying an additional 738,623 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 178.4% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,187,000 after buying an additional 7,625,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,568,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,285,000 after buying an additional 2,049,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,533,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,779 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

