Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $1,507,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,285,726.65. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,207.26. The trade was a 45.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,227 shares of company stock worth $6,509,395. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

