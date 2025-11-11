CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,741 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.5%

TJX Companies stock opened at $146.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $146.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

