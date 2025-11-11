National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EYE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price target on National Vision and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on National Vision from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. National Vision has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -804.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,342,942.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 544,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,862.35. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 100.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 66,015 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in National Vision by 29.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 626,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

