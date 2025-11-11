iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Position Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,731 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $51,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 248.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.