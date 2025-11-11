CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 102.6% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Wall Street Zen raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $179.02 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31. The firm has a market cap of $240.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.