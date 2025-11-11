CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 239 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $309.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $204.07 and a one year high of $319.35.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.