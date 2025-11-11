CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after buying an additional 192,752,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,928,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,793,000 after purchasing an additional 789,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,639,000 after buying an additional 426,548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

