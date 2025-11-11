Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 target price on Ichor and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on Ichor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Get Ichor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICHR

Ichor Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. Ichor has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $530.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.26%.The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.140-0.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,233,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,592 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $13,726,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ichor by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,663,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,602,000 after buying an additional 496,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ichor by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 304,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 231.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 393,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 274,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.