CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 708 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2%

MCD opened at $298.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.82. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.91.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

