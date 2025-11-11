Bilibili (BILI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Bilibili to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $1.0624 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Bilibili from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.03 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.