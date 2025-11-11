CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 22,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8%

XOM stock opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.37. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

