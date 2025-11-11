Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENTA):

11/8/2025 – Central Garden & Pet was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2025 – Central Garden & Pet had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/24/2025 – Central Garden & Pet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2025 – Central Garden & Pet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Central Garden & Pet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Central Garden & Pet had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Central Garden & Pet had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/20/2025 – Central Garden & Pet was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/12/2025 – Central Garden & Pet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $100,216.08. Following the sale, the director owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,491.66. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $114,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,219.52. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

