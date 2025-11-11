Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 12:00 AM ET.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.44. On average, analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CMMB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemomab Therapeutics from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemomab Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chemomab Therapeutics

About Chemomab Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.