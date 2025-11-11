Emeren Group (SOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 million. Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect Emeren Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Emeren Group Price Performance

SOL stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 million, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 2.22. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SOL. Wall Street Zen cut Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emeren Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Emeren Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

