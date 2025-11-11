Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 784,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,230 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,574,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,863,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,874,000 after purchasing an additional 740,499 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,737,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,658,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,923,000 after purchasing an additional 181,834 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $249.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

