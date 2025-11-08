Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $733,000 Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. $RA

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 675.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Accredited Investor Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $183,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $13.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

