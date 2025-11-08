Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,862 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

VWO opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

