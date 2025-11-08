Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, reports. Arhaus had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business had revenue of $344.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arhaus updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Arhaus Stock Up 4.7%

ARHS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,515. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 28.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 21.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

